CATHERINE ANNE
PURVIS, 77
LAKELAND - Catherine Anne Purvis passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland. She was 77 years old and was best known as 'Cay,' by both family and friends.
Cay was born on September 8, 1942 in Washington, DC to Alice and Stephen Faris. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Although she spent most of her life working in the Insurance industry, she will always be most cherished for being a role model in demonstrating unending love as a wife, mother, sister and friend.
She married her husband of 57 years, Carl Purvis, on June 17, 1961 in Washington DC. Their marriage was a testament to the value of long-term commitment. They met at the Pentagon, where Cay was a secretary and Carl served on the Military Police Force.
Cay is survived by 5 siblings, her daughters, Pamela Anthony and Caren Purvis, her son Kevin Purvis, her sons-in-law Terry Anthony and Buck Dodson, as well as her three grandsons, Kyle, Chase and Alex and two great grandchildren, Kaide and Nolan.
Cay was much-beloved among her friends and family. Throughout her life, she demonstrated the values that she held very dear: Grace, Fortitude, Beauty, and Faith.
There will be a welcome reception from 5:00 - 6:00 pm and eulogy given at 6:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019