CATHERINE BELLE (HODGES) GOOD, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Catherine Belle (Hodges) Good, age 88, of Winter Haven, went home to be with her precious Savior on January 7th, 2020. She was well known as the founding pastor's wife (Pastor R. D. Hodges) of Winter Haven Baptist Church (1965). She was equally known as an accomplished Christian musician, playing the church organ for more than 70 years. She began playing as a teenager in Florida's largest Baptist church in Jacksonville. She played for more than 30 years at the Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, also playing for weddings, funerals, and special programs for many. She is probably greater known as one of the godliest Christian women of the community. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone. She lived her life exemplifying the love of Jesus to all. All of her children and grandchildren are involved in the ministry. Her favorite verse was, 'Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you' (1 Peter 5:7).
Catherine is survived by her husband George Good, her children Mary Jane Mouery (husband Pastor Richard), Pastor Mark D. Hodges (wife Denise), her grandchildren Rachel Lieb (husband Scott), Pastor Robert Hodges (wife Rachele), Rick Mouery (wife Elisabeth), Sarah Braymer (husband Pastor Nathan) and 12 great - grandchildren. Also her step-children Marc Good (Jeanne), Tamara McLain (Alan), Rebekah Brown (Scott), James Good (Connie), Joel Good (Rachel), and 13 step-grandchildren.
Catherine's homegoing celebration will be held at Winter Haven Baptist Church on Sunday at 5 PM. Pastor Mark D. Hodges will be officiating.
Catherine Good invested her life into the ministry of Winter Haven Baptist Church. So, in lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Winter Haven Baptist Church at
www.whbc.info/memorial .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020