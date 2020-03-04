|
|
CATHERINE 'CAT' BERNICE
(GEMMELL) GOZENSKY
VOLKMANN
LAKELAND - Catherine 'Cat' Bernice (Gemmell) Gozensky Volkmann died at the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center on Thursday Feb 20, 2020 in Lakeland at the age of 78.
Cat was born 14 Jan 1942 at St Joseph's Hospital in Hazleton, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania (PA), the 6th of the 15 children of Joseph and Rose Rita K. (Dugan) Gemmell, Sr. Cat was always quick to state she was a typical Capricorn.
Cat graduated from Nativity B.V.M. High School, Pottsville, PA in 1960. In 1963, she received her Nursing Diploma from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Reading, Berks County, PA. Cat was licensed as a Registered Nurse in the State of Pennsylvania in 1964 making her the first of her 14 siblings to be certified in a professional field.
She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, PA.; St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading, PA; St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL; and Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Watertown, WI, at increasing levels of responsibilities.
After taking the coronary care classes at Miami Heart Institute, Cat continued learning from Henry 'Barney' Joseph Llewelyn Marriott, MD, world famous Cardiologist. Under Dr. Marriott's guidance, Cat developed a training package called Tampa Tracings.
She authored Cardiac Cadet, a five book series for RNs intent on working in Coronary Care Units (today called ICU). She also authored the booklet Medications Administration.
Cat's husband Tom died May 2017 and Cat is survived by his 5 children and grandchildren. Besides her parents, four of Cat's siblings preceded her in death.
A Requiem Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday Mar 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Parish Chapel, 532 Ave M NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
The family thanks the Hollis Cancer Center, The Manor Rehabilitation Center, and the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for their professional medical care.
Our sincere gratitude to nephew Patrick Gemmell, Lake Gibson Village, and Grace Manor Suites and their professional staffs for providing Cat with the wonderful living conditions and services for her sunshine years.
Interment after cremation will be private in Wisconsin. Funeral Home is Oak Ridge Funeral Care - Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020