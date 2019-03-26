|
|
CATHERINE
'KATIE'
CONSTANS MITCHELL
LAKELAND - Catherine 'Katie' Constans Mitchell passed away March 10, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born on July 15, 1937 in Gainesville, Florida. Katie graduated from Emory University with a Bachelor's Degree and received her Master's Degree from Lynch-burg College while working in the field of substance abuse. She dedicated her life to helping those around her, both professionally and personally. Katie was involved in her community, church and most important, a loving and caring friend to many.
She loved to travel and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, but her favorite past time was cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. Her family and friends always enjoyed her quick wit and sense of humor. Katie leaves behind wonderful friends, many who shared her love of church, family, passion for work, and sports.
Katie was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry R. Mitchell. She is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Tina) Mitchell Jr. and Douglas (Joan) Mitchell and daughter Connie Clark; five grandchildren, Sara Atallah, Erin Clark, Brian Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell, and Kristina Mitchell; two great grandchildren Aiden Atallah and Cole Atallah.
A celebration of Katie's life will be held at 11am on Saturday March 30th, South Plains Presbyterian Church: 410 Black Cat Road, Keswick, VA, 22947.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations for the , which can be made in her memory.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019