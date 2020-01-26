|
CATHERINE J.
ROBINSON, 70
LAKELAND - Mrs. Catherine J. Robinson passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born in Sandusky, OH to Charles and Evelyn Woodring. Catherine moved to Lakeland from Sandusky, OH 60 years ago. She retired from the Polk County School Board as a Bus Driver after many years. Catherine loved her children, grandchildren and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Robinson; mother, Evelyn Woodring; children, Gary (Theresa) Hunt, Misty (Lee) Davis, Evelyn (Chris) Large; brothers, Chuck (Judy) Woodring, Steve (Cindy) Woodring; sister, Joan Stidham; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 1/28/20 from 10 - 11am with service to begin 11:00am at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020