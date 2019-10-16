Home

CATHERINE THULLBERY
CATHERINE JANE THULLBERY


1932 - 2019
CATHERINE JANE THULLBERY Obituary
CATHERINE JANE
THULLBERY, 87

LAKE WALES - Catherine J. Thullbery of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence.
She was born May 27, 1932 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Richard and Marion (Langford) Dopler. She is a lifelong resident of the area. She was the Owner/Operator of Thullbery Caretaking Inc. Catherine volunteered at the Lake Wales Library for many years.
She is survived by her husband Frank M. Thullbery, daughters Kathy Clower (Kenny) of Lake Wales, FL, Sue Schoenberger of Lake Wales, FL, Johanna Thullbery (Chuck White) of St. Aug-ustine, FL, Julie Hazlett of Zephyrhills, FL, sisters Donna Geiger of Pagosa Springs, CO, Anne Castillo of Suffolk, VA, Patricia Montanus (Ralf) of Little Rock, AK, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lake Wales Public Library at 290 Cypress Gardens Lane, Lake Wales, Fl. 33853
No services are scheduled.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
