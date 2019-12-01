Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
CATHERINE LAVON FORTNER DUKE ADKINS

CATHERINE LAVON FORTNER DUKE ADKINS, 86

FORT MEADE - Catherine Lavon Fortner Duke Adkins (86), formerly of Bartow and Fort Meade, died on November 24, 2019, in Palm Coast, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, two husbands (W.H. Duke, Sr. and Homer Lee Adkins), and one daughter (Sandra Y. Duke). She is survived by her remaining family members: Bill, Carol, Louis, and Will Duke, Susan, Bob, Cory, and Tristin Goeltzenleuchter, Nan-cy and Mick Birkhead, Royce, Jane, and Kim Adkins, Mandy, Mark, Conner, Emma, Lilly, and Claire Seger, Kevin Adkins and a whole host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10 - 11 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home; the burial will be at Gandy Cemetery in Connersville. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to send donations in her memory to the Florida Baptist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, Florida 33802.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
