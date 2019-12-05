|
|
CATHERINE LEE
(nee RICHARD) VERNON, 95
AUBURNDALE - Catherine Lee (nee Richard) Vernon, 95, of Auburndale died on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
On June 20, 1924 she was born to the late Clarence and Nora (nee Seim) Richard in New Lebanon, Ohio. Catherine, with her sister, Juanita, and her brother, John, moved to and grew up in Dayton, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Capitol University, Bexley, Ohio with a degree in Music Education.
Catherine married Marvin Oliver Vernon of Scurry County, Texas, who was also a student at Capitol University, in 1946. While living in Dayton she had the first three of five children, David Lee, Mary Ann and Stephen Edward. Following a move to Columbus, Ohio, she had her fourth child, Susan Jane. The family moved to Auburndale, Florida in 1956 where both Catherine and Marvin took positions as teachers. Catherine continued to teach 3rd and 4th grades for the next 30 plus years, retiring in 1990. In 1965 she had her fifth child, Patricia Lynn.
Catherine enjoyed music, traveling, cooking and playing Pinochle and Scrabble. She was a devoted Christian, playing the organ and directing the choir at Faith Lutheran church in Lakeland, FL. The family then became long time members of Grace Lutheran Church, Winter Haven. She was loved dearly by all who knew her.
Mom leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons: David (Ellen) Vernon and Dr. Stephen (Fei) Vernon, her three daughters, Mary Ann Ellsworth, Susan Jane (Barry) Connor and Patricia Lynn (Ray) Butler, her five grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle) Vernon, Nathan (Annette) Vernon, Katherine Berger, Sarah (Mike) Townsend and Cody Connor, her eleven great-grandchildren, Rachel Vernon, Nathan Vernon, Andrew Vernon, Jonathan Vernon, Noah Vernon, Ethan Berger, Emmerson Berger, Ava Goff, Devin and Myles Townsend, and Dovie Kangas. She also leaves behind her wonderful caregiver and friend Debbi Cronin, the good people at Brookdale and her wonderful neighbors. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her sister Juanita, her brother John (Martha) Richard, her son-in-law John Ellsworth and grandson Luke (Heidi) Kangas.
A funeral service in remembrance of Catherine will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 AM at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, followed by a interment at Auburndale Memorial Park at 11 AM.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Worship Center in Catherine's name would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019