CATHERINE M.

THUNE



LAKELAND -

Catherine M. Thune, born January 4, 1940 in Bayonne NJ, passed away May 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of 62 years. Her sons, Frank (Shirley) of FL, Michael of NJ, David of NV, sister Dolores Thornley of SC, brother Buddy (Camille) of NJ, granddaughter Kimberly (Mike), great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Anna, Peter, Mikey, Serenty all of NJ, Ty & Ameryia of Fl. Many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a friend to many. She believed don't dwell on what you can't do, think of what you can do. She enjoyed cruises, the beach, reading, shopping and bingo. Catherine spent most of her working years in the medical field. Before retiring to Lakeland, Florida she was the Director of Volunteer Services & Communications for Kennedy Hospital in Turnesville, NJ.

God wanted another bright star to shine in Heaven, so he took Catherine. Although, she can no longer physically brighten our lives here on earth, she will be shining down on us, and in our hearts forever.



