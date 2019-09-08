Home

CATHERINE MARY DOWD-HUNTSMAN Obituary
CATHERINE MARY DOWD-HUNTSMAN, 65

LAKELAND - Catherine Mary Dowd - Huntsman was born in West Virginia, October 16, 1953, and a long-time resident of Stockbridge, Georgia. She left this earth to join the Lord, her mother Rose Ann Dowd, father Harold Lewis Dowd and grandparents for peace in Heaven on August 30, 2019.
Always a true guardian and protector, Cathy was known for her love, dedication and steadfast loyalty to her children.
Her exceptional green thumb, cooking and artistic skills were envied by all. Her vivacious fun- loving attitude made even the smallest adventure exciting. Cathy was strong and a fighter until the end.
Her love of pets and animals earned her the nickname 'Cinderella.' Not only will she be missed for her humor and unconditional love by her family, she will be missed by her doggies, many bird and wildlife that she routinely welcomed and cared for in her yard.
Cathy is survived by her (husband) Tony Huntsman; (sons) Kelly and Michael Hultin; (daughters) Lauree Hultin and Amy Hultin-Ashe (Greg); (grandchildren) April Hultin, Joseph Ashe, Ava Ashe and (great grandchild) Tobias Hultin - Durre; (brothers) John and David and (sisters) Patricia and Elizabeth and aunts and uncles.
Service will be held at Lanier Funeral Home, Lakeland, FL on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial at Bethel Baptist Cemetery following the service.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
