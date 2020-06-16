CATHERINE

O'SHEA, 89



LAKE WALES - Catherine O'Shea, 89, of Lake Wales passed away Saturday morning, June 13th, 2020.

She was born January 8, 1931 in Manhattan, NY to the late John and Margaret (Prunty) Gilmartin. She worked in sales for Randy's Stationary and was of the Catholic faith. Catherine loved to shop, loved her family, and loved to play bingo.

She is preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James F. O'Shea; children, Theresa O. Cantrell (Bruce) of Apex, NC, Barbara O'Shea, also of Apex, NC, Deirdre O. Winchester (Michael) of Peyton, CO and Kathleen Brodzinski (Mark) of Boca Raton, FL; brother Thomas Gilmartin (Kathy) of Landing, NJ, nine grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 16th from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with the funeral service following, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales.

Interment will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.



