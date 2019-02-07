|
CATHRYN P.
BIRTHISEL, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Cathryn P. Birthisel of Winter Haven passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was 71. A native of Winter Haven, born March 4, 1947 to John and Cathryn Clark Peters, she has been a lifelong resident of the area. She retired from the Polk County School Board after 34 years, and she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Cathy was born a Gator and never missed a game and always wore a favorite Gator Tee Shirt.
Cathryn is survived by her sons Mike Birthisel of Winter Haven, and Shane Birthisel (Beth) of Auburndale; her sister Beth Beasley of Winter Haven; and 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her 3 fur baby kitties that were like children to her.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grace Lutheran Church to the Tim Beasley Memorial Fund. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019