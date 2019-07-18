Home

BARTOW - Cathy Elizabeth Bruce, 57, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.
She graduated from Bartow High School class of 1980. She was a lifetime caregiver, from babysitting, animal sitting, and elderly care, she loved all of God's creations. She was a Christian and loved visiting all different churches but her home church was Turning Point Worship Center.
Cathy never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to say God bless you!
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Elizabeth Bruce.
She is survived by her daughter Tiffany Beasley and husband Josh of Lakeland, son Matthew Bruce of Bartow, two brothers Dennis Bruce and wife Sarah of Bartow and Wayne Bruce and wife Lynn of Miami, two sisters Bobbi Spann and husband Ron Lakeland and Kelly Thurn and husband Jeff of Lakeland, and two grandchildren Kyle and Kellsie Beasley. Cathy is also survived by her sister in love Kim, many nieces, nephew's, great-nieces and great-nephews and a countless number of devoted friends.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Condolences to family at WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 18 to July 19, 2019
