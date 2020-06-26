CATHY LYNN
GAA, 61
LAKELAND - Cathy Gaa passed away on June 23, 2020 at her residence.
Cathy was born in Fort Bragg, NC on April 6, 1959. She was a graduate of Santa Fe High School. She went on to Florida State University and transferred to University of Florida where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She then went on to North Carolina State and Florida Southern College for additional studies. She was involved in the Junior League of Greater Lakeland where she co-chaired the Christmas Parade and was instrumental in the early years of Pig Fest.
She briefly lived in Amsterdam, Charleston and Holmes Beach before returning to Lakeland in 2015. She enjoyed books, puzzles, playing cards and the Gators.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ford Johnson and father, Gene Smith Cruse.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Chris) Rumph and her son, Garrett (Maggie) Gaa; two granddaughters, Molly and Emma; sisters, Debbie Raymond and Sharlyn Cruse; and brother, Shawn Cruse.
A private service is planned. Condolences can be forwarded to Heath Funeral Chapel at HeathFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.