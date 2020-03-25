|
|
CATHY LYNN
HAGINS, 64
LAKELAND - Cathy Lynn Hagins, age 64, passed away March 23, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. Cathy was born in Plant City, Florida on December 29, 1955 to Robert & Mildred (Lewis) And-erson.
Cathy had lived in Lakeland all her life; she was a collections secretary for W.S. Badcock and of the Pentecostal faith.
She is survived by her husband: David Hagins, son: Jeremy (Brandy) Hagins, sister: Sally Fay Thornton, brother: Charles And-erson and grandchildren Laya & Lucas.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Fitzgerald Cemetery, Fitzgerald Road, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home: Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020