CECELIA
'CeCe' GRAY
LAKELAND - Cecelia 'CeCe' Gray passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Gray. CeCe was born on January 4, 1930 in Detroit, MI.
She was a loving mother to her children; Bill, George, Bruce, Ann, Keith, Brian and Sharon, as well as grandma to many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial service for local family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 am Lake Morton Plaza, 400 S. Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815. Inurnment will follow at 2:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2019