CECELIA 'Sue' MARSHALL
April 13, 1929 -
January 25, 2020
WINTER HAVEN - Sue Marshall of Winter Haven Passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by her children following a brief illness.
Sue was 90. Born in Lewistown, Montana on April 13, 1929 to Eugene and Erdine Leonard. The family moved to Ft Lauderdale in 1936 and she graduated from Ft Lauderdale High School in 1947.
She attended both Florida State University and the University of Florida. She became a Flight Attendant for Delta Airlines until her marriage to Hugh Marshall. Sue became a homemaker and a volunteer with the Children's Home Society.
Their love of water skiing brought the couple to Winter Haven in 1953. In 1960 they along with a partner purchased the Sun n Ski Motel on Lake Roy which they owned and operated throughout the 1960's. They moved to Winter Haven permanently in 1980. Sue was a longtime volunteer for the Winter Haven Hospital Auxiliary. She loved joining her friends at local theater productions and music events. She was an avid angler and spent many years enjoying the beaches of Captiva Island. She was a charter member of the Stewardess Alumni Association and the OX5 Aviation Pioneers.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Marshall-Kimball (Todd) of Houston and her son, Lewis Marshall (Jody) of Lakeland and granddaughters, Katie and Casey. Also, her many loving friends. She never met a stranger.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00PM - 6:00PM February 22, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care,
2425 Havendale Blvd. Winter Haven, FL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020