CECIL CRUMMEY SHEPARD, 69
WINTER HAVEN - Cecil Crummey Shepard, 69, passed away January 30, 2020 at his home in Winter Haven, FL.
Born in Moultrie, GA, on March 12, 1950, Cecil was the son of Winston E. Shepard and Gloria Crummey Shepard. He graduated from Emory University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and then attended the University of George where he earned a Masters of Forestry degree. He married Sharon L. Turk of Miami, FL, September 21, 1974, in Spruce Pine, N.C. He worked as an Extension Agent with the University of Georgia in Albany, Ga and later as a horticulturist and sales representative to the horticultural industry throughout central Florida, based in Winter Haven, FL. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, maintained a productive garden, and collected rare and beautiful orchids.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Turk Shepard of Winter Haven, FL, his son Hunter R. Shepard and daughter-in-law Emily Linn Shepard of Memphis, TN and his daughter Katie Shepard Noll, son-in-law Arthur E. Noll and grandchildren Lexi E. Noll and Shepard D. Noll of Charlotte, N.C.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Redeemer City Church, 1410 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL, at 11 AM on Saturday, March 14. A light lunch will be provided following the service.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020