CECIL DWIGHT
HAYES, 86
LAKELAND - Mr. Cecil D. Hayes passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019. He was born in Lakeland and has been a lifelong resident. Cecil was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Cecil was a lifelong member of the Kathleen Lions Club. He loved cooking, hunting, spending time with family and friends and sharing his life stories. Cecil worked in the field of underground utilities most of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; son, Gary (Amy) Hayes; daughters, Tami (Alan) Mills, Belinda (Ronald) Conner; brothers, Floyd P. Hayes, Fred Hayes; sister, Betty Baxter; grandchildren, Kevin Conner, Kris Conner, Cory Mills, Chad Mills, Taylor Holt and Grayson Holt; great grandchildren, Ella, Isaac, Blakely, Braelinn, Bryson and Brody.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, Aug. 24th, 10:00 - 11:30am at Kathleen Baptist Church with services to begin at 11:30 am. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, Kathleen Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or Holly Grove Baptist Church in Spring Hope, NC.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019