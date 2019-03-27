|
|
CECIL K. McCALL, 98
LAKELAND - Cecil K. McCall, 98, Our beloved husband, father and grandfather; went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was born in Sampson, Alabama June 16, 1920, to Jessie Monroe McCall and Sallie McDurmont McCall. He left Alabama when he was 17 and resided in Florida the remainder of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Peterson McCall, a sister, Regina Davis of Birmingham, Alabama, two daughters, Carol Henkel, Joyce Fewox and husband W.R., six granddaughters, Jennifer Johnson, Rachel Dew and husband Cameron, Danette DeVane, Dorinda Hendry and husband Berry, Deleen Dawes and husband Willie, Darla Bell and husband Matt, six great grandsons, six great granddaughters two great great grandsons. He was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Kenneth McCall, Jr.
In 1974 he retired after working for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad for 31 years. After retiring he became the Chaplin for DAV 110 for 5 years at John A. Haley Veteran's Hospital where he ministered to the many needs of our veteran's. He was a member of the United Transportation Union, the Brotherhood of Railroad Conductors, a member of First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale from 1951 to 1984, where he was Father of the Year in 1977, he loved children and worked in the bus ministry for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frostproof from 1984 to his passing, he was a member of the Amos Sunday School Class and had a heart for visiting and ministering to those who were unable to come. He loved fishing, gardening and sharing his bounty with the whole neighborhood, but most of all taking time with his grandchildren showing them by example and leaving a legacy for all to see. We will remember you not as you were at the last, but as you were before, remembering all the wonderful times, the joy, the laughter, the love that will carry us until we meet in heaven.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m., with funeral service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; both at First Baptist Church of Frostproof, Frostproof, FL.; as well as a 2:00 p.m. service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019