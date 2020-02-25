|
CECILIA
WILSON, 72
LAKELAND - Cecilia Wilson passed away on 11/04/19 at Lakeland Regional Hospital at the age of 72.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and moved to Winter Haven in 1973.
She is survived by her sons Jamie (Chivonne) Wilson of Winter Haven and Stephen Wilson of Alcoa, Tn. Her grandchildren Ephraim and Haley Wilson of Winter Haven and Noah Wilson of Alcoa, Tn. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Levins of Winter Haven and Christine Fritz of Lake Wales. Sh was predeceased by her parents Dorothy & Larry P. Fritz, her brother Larry A. Fritz and her sister Cathy Stroud.
She worked for Polk Works of Winter Haven for several years helping people to get back into the workforce.
She loved doing her crossword puzzles on her back porch while drinking her coffee in the morning.
She will be buried on 2/29 at 10;00 AM at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven (Section J).
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020