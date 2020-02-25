Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CECILIA WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECILIA WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECILIA WILSON Obituary
CECILIA
WILSON, 72

LAKELAND - Cecilia Wilson passed away on 11/04/19 at Lakeland Regional Hospital at the age of 72.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and moved to Winter Haven in 1973.
She is survived by her sons Jamie (Chivonne) Wilson of Winter Haven and Stephen Wilson of Alcoa, Tn. Her grandchildren Ephraim and Haley Wilson of Winter Haven and Noah Wilson of Alcoa, Tn. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Levins of Winter Haven and Christine Fritz of Lake Wales. Sh was predeceased by her parents Dorothy & Larry P. Fritz, her brother Larry A. Fritz and her sister Cathy Stroud.
She worked for Polk Works of Winter Haven for several years helping people to get back into the workforce.
She loved doing her crossword puzzles on her back porch while drinking her coffee in the morning.
She will be buried on 2/29 at 10;00 AM at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven (Section J).
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECILIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -