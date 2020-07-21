CELINA 'MARIA' PERCY, 65
LAKE WALES - Celina 'Maria' Percy of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
She was born January 16, 1955 in Santander, Spain. She came to the United States on October 30, 1968. Maria became a United States Citizen on September 7, 2000. She was an insurance clerk. Maria was of the catholic faith. She loved dancing and going to the beach.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Nemesio and Celina Ruiz; and father-in-law, Kenneth Percy. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mel Percy; daughter, Catalina Rhoden and husband Christopher Rhoden; step-son, Jason Percy and wife Kerri Percy; mother-in-law, Evelyn Percy; granddaughters, Chan-telle Rhoden, and Megan Percy; grandsons, Zachary Rhoden, and Nick Percy; brother, Javier Ruiz, Sr.; and nephew, Javier Ruiz, Jr.
The family will be having a private family service at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
