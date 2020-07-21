1/1
CELINA "MARIA" PERCY
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CELINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CELINA 'MARIA' PERCY, 65

LAKE WALES - Celina 'Maria' Percy of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
She was born January 16, 1955 in Santander, Spain. She came to the United States on October 30, 1968. Maria became a United States Citizen on September 7, 2000. She was an insurance clerk. Maria was of the catholic faith. She loved dancing and going to the beach.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Nemesio and Celina Ruiz; and father-in-law, Kenneth Percy. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mel Percy; daughter, Catalina Rhoden and husband Christopher Rhoden; step-son, Jason Percy and wife Kerri Percy; mother-in-law, Evelyn Percy; granddaughters, Chan-telle Rhoden, and Megan Percy; grandsons, Zachary Rhoden, and Nick Percy; brother, Javier Ruiz, Sr.; and nephew, Javier Ruiz, Jr.
The family will be having a private family service at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved