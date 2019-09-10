Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHAD IRWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHAD EDWARD IRWIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHAD EDWARD IRWIN Obituary
CHAD EDWARD IRWIN, 48

WINTER HAVEN - Chad Edward Irwin, born on Feb 12, 1971 in Pontiac Michigan; went on to be with his Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019 after lengthy illness in AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando.
He is survived by his father George E (Tamesia) Irwin, mother Linda (Acord) Clark, wife Arianna (Wood) Irwin, brother Christopher Michael (Katrina) Irwin and his cherished daughter Heather Nadine Irwin, who he loved very much.
Celebration of life will be Friday September 13, with visitation at 5 pm with memorial service following at 6 pm at Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Rd., Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Mission, 180 E Central Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHAD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.