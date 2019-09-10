|
CHAD EDWARD IRWIN, 48
WINTER HAVEN - Chad Edward Irwin, born on Feb 12, 1971 in Pontiac Michigan; went on to be with his Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019 after lengthy illness in AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando.
He is survived by his father George E (Tamesia) Irwin, mother Linda (Acord) Clark, wife Arianna (Wood) Irwin, brother Christopher Michael (Katrina) Irwin and his cherished daughter Heather Nadine Irwin, who he loved very much.
Celebration of life will be Friday September 13, with visitation at 5 pm with memorial service following at 6 pm at Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Rd., Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Mission, 180 E Central Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019