CHALMES ALLEN 'BUBBA'
PRIDGEN II, 27
LAKE CITY - Chalmes Allen Pridgen II 'Bubba,' 27, raised in Mulberry but recently resided in Lake City, FL, entered eternal life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.
Born on May 11, 1992, Chalmes 'Bubba,' survived by his mother Barbara Pridgen, of Mulberry, wife Brittany Pridgen, of Lake City, and four small children, Allen Pridgen (1.5 years), Alison and Madison Pruden (7 years), and Justin Griffin (5 years), sisters Betty Pridgen (husband Ricky Wetsel), Robin Boswell (husband Jason Boswell), Cindy Carter, and Windy Hardwick (husband Jimmy Hardwick), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncles, and countless friends.
Preceded in death by his father Chalmes Allen Pridgen Sr. and grandparents Betty Lou Pridgen, Barbara Jean and Clarence Ulysses Knowles, as well as Aunt Bonnie Knowles.
Chalmes 'Bubba,' worked as a private contractor in construction in works of following out his dream of owning his own business and providing a better life for his family. He was a dedicated father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend that was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church of Mulberry, at 5:30 P.M., for all family and friends, following dinner and a candle light vigil at the crash site on the corner of Paul Buckman Highway and East Hunter Road in Plant City, FL. at 8:30 P.M.
If you would like to send flower arrangements please do so to East Side Baptist Church, 1310 NE 2nd Street, Mulberry, FL 33860.
Published in Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019