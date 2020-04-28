|
CHANNAKESHAVA UPPINAKUDRU 'KESH' NAWADA, M.D.
WINTER HAVEN - Channakeshava Uppinakudru Nawada, M.D., F.A.C.S. ('Kesh,' as he was known by many friends and family) was born in Uppinakudru, Karnataka, in Southern India.
He resided in Winter Haven, FL since 1978, where he built and grew a wonderful, solo practice, supported by a caring, compassionate staff, who followed his lead and treated his patients as if they were family.
Dr. Nawada transitioned from this life on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. 'He fought pancreatic cancer in a brave and remarkable way,' according to his doctors and that Dr. Nawada's persistence to fight this cancer was an inspiration.
He is survived by his wife (of 49 years), Christina Ann Nawada, four children, Christopher Keshav Nawada, Jennifer Parvati Nawada, Hope Teresa Nawada, Matthew William Nawada, and five grandchildren, Owen, Lucas, Jack, Lily, and Kingston.
His healing hands and compassionate heart as a Surgeon, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend touched the lives of many. He gave the gift of dignity to everyone and anyone he encountered.
A celebration of Dr. Nawada's life and love will be scheduled and announced when the restrictions due to the Coronavirus have been lifted.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020