CHAPMAN 'CHAP'
MYERS, 87
LAKELAND - Chapman 'Chap' Myers, 87, of Lakeland died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence. Chap was born in Jackson, MI to Jacob & Amy (Hodgett) Myers. He proudly served in the US Army and served in the Korean Conflict. After moving to FL in 1964, Chap enjoyed a successful career as an engineer with the citrus industry. He was member of the Moose Lodge in California and the American Legion.
Chap was preceded in death by his beloved wife Emily on March 23, 2009. He is survived by his loving family, daughters Susan L. (Greg) Ellis of Lakeland, FL and Judy Myers of Lakeland, FL; son, Dean H. (Robin) Myers of Lakeland, FL; 4 grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 12:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019