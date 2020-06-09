CHARLA JEAN

GOLDEN



HAINES CITY - On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Charla Jean Golden, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 84.

Jean was born on September 6, 1935 in Gallinton, Tennessee to Donald and Emma Eller. On November 26, 1955, she married Ray Golden and relocated to Gainesville, Fl, where he attended pharmacy school. The couple came back to Dundee, Fl to raise their family and start their own business, a restaurant and pharmacy called Goldens Rexall Pharmacy. Jean managed the restaurant, where she was famous for serving homemade chili, fresh-ly grilled hamburgers, and hand spun milkshakes to their loyal patrons. Jean later transitioned to a career in marketing, management, and real estate, and was an employee of Beltone Hearing Aids until her passing.

Jean devoted her heart, time, and life to helping others. She shared her happy, loving, caring spirit with her family, lifelong friends, and everyone she met along her path.

Jean was a shining example of her loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as described in I Corinthians 13:1. She was patient, kind, loving, and honest. She lived her life out in love for God and others. She was admired by many for serving, helping, and encouraging those around her.

Jean was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, Donald. She is survived by her husband Ray, children Sharon, Sheila, and David, sister Elizabeth, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. Jean will be sorely missed by all those she touched and loved.



