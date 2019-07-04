|
CHARLES ALLEN
McKENZIE, 67
POLK CITY - Mr. Charles Allen Mc-Kenzie, age 67, a resident of Polk City, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home. Mr. McKenzie was born July 17, 1951, in Winston-Salem, N.C. to Rufus Rustin and Helen Vernell Mc-Kenzie.
Mr. McKenzie was a Polk City resident since 1973, coming from Savannah, GA. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City, member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, past member of the Polk City Rurtan Club and Lyons Club. For 45 years, Charles has worked as a Lighting Electrician for Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. He enjoyed going to the mountains, reading, NASCAR, grilling, his dogs and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Johnnie Mc-Kenzie and 1/2 sister Betty Jo O'Neal.
Charles is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife of 47 years: Deborah Mc-Kenzie, son Brian (Serina) McKenzie, daughter Amy (Steve Roseman) McKenzie, all of Polk City, 1/2 brother Curtis (Rosie) O'Neal of Valdosta, GA, 4 grandchildren: Bray, Alexah, Addison and Devin, many, many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 6th at Faith Baptist Church, 8550 State Road 33 North, Lakeland, with a gathering beginning at 10:00 am. Military Honors will follow at the church.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019