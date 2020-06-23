CHARLES ALLEN

SMITH, 60



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Charles Allen Smith, age 60, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice.

Mr. Smith was born October 12, 1959, in Winter Haven to John Allen and Charlotte Jane (Townsend) Smith. He was a Pallet Company Tool Mechanic & Maintenance Worker. He was a lifetime Polk County resident, attended Life Church in Auburndale and graduated from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, OK. Charles enjoyed college football, watching Westerns and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Jane Townsend Smith. Charles is survived by his wife Renee Smith of Bartow; son Ben (Denise) Smith of Winter Haven; daughter Sarah Smith of Bartow; father John (Mary) Smith of Polk City; brother Clinton (Karen) Smith of Lithia; sister Nancy (Randy) McCutcheon of Arizona and 3 grandchildren: Aliana, Yurauh & Emersyn.

A private graveside will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store