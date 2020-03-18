Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES BAGENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES BAGENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES BAGENT Obituary
CHARLES
BAGENT, Jr., 82

AUBURNDALE - Charles Bagent, Jr., 82 passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
A native of Ohio he moved to Tampa in 1961 and from there to Auburndale in 2002. Charles was a Route Salesman in the Bread Industry for 32 years and Owner / Operator of Bagent Rentals in Tampa. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the National Guard for 7 years. A loving husband, father and grand-father he will be missed.
Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years Faye Bagent of Auburndale; son Charles L. Bagent of Tampa; daughter Teresa Ford (Kenneth) of Auburndale; son Tommy Estell (Bonnie) of Tampa and son Tracey Estell (Neca) of Jasper, AL; siblings Larry Bagent of Heath, Ohio, Freda Patton of Newark, Ohio and Frances Rouanzoin (Bill) of Hanover, Ohio; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering and Reception held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -