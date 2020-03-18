|
CHARLES
BAGENT, Jr., 82
AUBURNDALE - Charles Bagent, Jr., 82 passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
A native of Ohio he moved to Tampa in 1961 and from there to Auburndale in 2002. Charles was a Route Salesman in the Bread Industry for 32 years and Owner / Operator of Bagent Rentals in Tampa. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the National Guard for 7 years. A loving husband, father and grand-father he will be missed.
Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years Faye Bagent of Auburndale; son Charles L. Bagent of Tampa; daughter Teresa Ford (Kenneth) of Auburndale; son Tommy Estell (Bonnie) of Tampa and son Tracey Estell (Neca) of Jasper, AL; siblings Larry Bagent of Heath, Ohio, Freda Patton of Newark, Ohio and Frances Rouanzoin (Bill) of Hanover, Ohio; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering and Reception held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020