CHARLES
BURCHARD 'CHARLIE' CURRY, 67
WINTER HAVEN - Charles Burchard 'Charlie' Curry, of Winter Haven, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019.
A native of Polk County, born May 13, 1952, to John A. and Bernadine (Tuck) Curry, Charlie was a graduate of Haines City High School, St. Leo College and FSU College of Law; served in the U.S.A.F. from 1971-76 attaining the rank of SSgt; was an Assistant State Attorney, 10th Circuit, prior to entering private practice in 1980; was elected County Judge, 10th Circuit, in 1982; and was elected Circuit Judge, 10th Circuit, in 1988, continuing to serve on the Circuit bench until his 2014 retirement. Charlie loved guitars, '60s rock music and FSU football. He was a devoted 'Papa' to all of his grandchildren; had a wonderful sense of humor that served him well; belonged to and was active in numerous Masonic organizations over the years; and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother J. Edwin Curry. Charlie is survived by his wife Cynthia (Cindy) Curry; his children Katie (Allan) Finnan and Christopher Curry of Lakeland; stepchildren Douglas (Amy) Kok, Christopher (Leah) Kok and Kevin (Chandra) Kok of Winter Haven; grandchildren Maverick Finnan, Garrett Finnan, Caden Kok, Lola Kok, Kael Kok, Morgan Petty and Sophia Petty; brother Marvin (Rebecca) Curry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration honoring his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10:00am at First Presbyterian Church, 637 Sixth St. NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823 or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019