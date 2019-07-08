|
|
CHARLES C.
FUCHS
LAKELAND - Charles C. Fuchs passed away on December 3, 2018 after a short illness.
Charles was born in Homestead, FL where he graduated from South Dade High School. Charles attended Florida State University where he was on the football and the track and field team. After graduating from FSU in 1968, he moved to Lakeland, FL to begin his teaching and coaching career at Lakeland High School. After 42 years in education at both LHS and Lake Gibson High School, Charles retired in 2010.
On Friday, July 12th his family will be having a Celebration of Life Reception at Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. There is a memorial website at 'In Memory of Charlie Fuchs' on FaceBook or you can reach the family at [email protected] com.
Published in Ledger from July 8 to July 9, 2019