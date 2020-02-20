|
|
CHARLES D. COFFMAN II, 50
LAKELAND - With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Charles D. Coffman II, 'Chuck,' age 50 our most beloved son, brother, husband, father and Papi, family member and friend.
Those who knew Chuck, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Chuck loved life! He loved his family. He was a proud patriot and Navy Veteran.
Chuck was born and raised in Lakeland, FL. He became involved in soccer at a young age and continued playing through high school and then coached during his time in the service and beyond. Chuck was also accomplished with the French Horn, earning 1st Chair while in the 9th grade; he could play any brass. He taught himself to play guitar in the Navy. He graduated from Lake Gibson High School in 1987 and attended Florida Southern College; however, the beach was always calling and he found it more enjoyable to be in the salt air than be confined to a classroom.
Dreaming of a larger pond, Chuck joined the Navy in 1991. He was selected for A School in Chicago, Ill for Advanced Electronics then went on to serve at Whidbey Island, WA as an Electronics Technician before his final stop in South Korea as a Radar Technician with Information Technology. It was during the Navy that Chuck realized what a wonderfully diverse & beautiful world we live in and that the technical skills he'd gained in the Navy would be advantageous in the civilian world. He was honorably discharged in 1997, and began a long career in Information Technology.
He described himself as a 'Technology Evangelist' engaging rooms of soon-to-be clients or CIOs with his knowledge, passion and personal experiences on how technology could improve their lives. Chuck designed and maintained Enterprise Class data centers, developed and implemented remote/work from home solutions. For this work, he received several awards including Innovator of the Year twice, The 100 Club for Sales, and Excellence in Customer Service.
Working in technology also afforded him the ability to travel in and out of the country for work and pleasure. He worked on the West coast and raised his family in Arizona for 17 years. When he had an opportunity to leave the desert to return to Florida, he took it! Chuck loved spending time in Mexico and the Caribbean - on the beaches, meeting the locals, enjoying the drink and delicacies of the area. Italy was perhaps his favorite, being able to climb to the top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and visiting Vinci, home of Leonardo DaVinci or, possibly, it was sipping an espresso while gazing at the Ligurian Sea in Cinque Terre.
Chuck will be missed everyday by his wife Sarah; his children, Jessica, Ashley (Tyler) and Chaz whom he shared with former spouse, Angela Coffman; his grandchildren Dallas, Skylee & Jaelyn; Father, David Coffman, his Mother, Vivian Coffman, brother, Chris Coffman, (Stacy) and their children Madalynn Roth (Joe), and son Jack, niece Emilie and nephew Samuel. He will also be dearly missed by several In-laws, Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Condolence gifts or Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund as they were instrumental in ensuring Chuck received life-saving treatment during the last years of his life.
Interment with full military honors will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday February 21, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020