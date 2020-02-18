Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131

CHARLES D. LOVERING

CHARLES D. LOVERING Obituary
CHARLES D. "DON" LOVERING

LAKELAND - Charles D. "Don" Lovering, born March 19, 1932 in Sebring F; died on February 16, 2020 at home.
Survived by children, Debbie Ferguson and Don Lovering Jr., 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Doris Lovering, brothers, Robert Lovering and George Lovering, grandson, Kyle Lovering, parents, Wilma & A D Lovering.
He served 10 years in the Air Force during the Korean conflict before moving the family to Lakeland. He retired from WR Grace and Publix and was a member of Medulla Baptist Church.
Funeral service will take place at Seigler Funeral Home located at 1300 E Canal St, Mulberry, FL 33860 on Thursday February 20, 2020, at 11 am. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 - 11 am just prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Phone 863-425-1131.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to or Colon Cancer Foundation.
Published in Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020
