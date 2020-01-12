|
|
CHARLES
'SKIPPER' DEAS
WINTER HAVEN - Charles 'Skipper' Deas passed away January 5, 2020 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. He was 74.
Skipper served our country for 21 years in the United States Navy and retired as a Senior Chief. Immediately after his naval career, Skipper owned and operated a commercial and residential painting company. Skipper was well known as a passionate and devoted FSU fan.
Skipper is survived by his wife of 38 years, Emilie, 2 children: Sherri (David) Coleman and Dale (Tiffany Steele) Deas, 4 grandchildren: Brittany (Zack) Moore, Brooke Deas, Mackenzie Coleman, and Zachary Deas, and 1 great grandchild: Riley Moore.
A funeral mass, in celebration of his life, will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Thursday, January 16th @ 9 am with a reception immediately following in the parish hall.
The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff for the compassionate care they provided throughout Skipper's treatment.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House or St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020