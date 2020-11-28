1/1
Charles "Chuck" Del Colle
CHARLES 'CHUCK'
DEL COLLE

LAKELAND - Charles 'Chuck' Del Colle passed away from cancer on November 19, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio.
He is survived by his two sons, Brian and Charles Del Colle, Jr., his mother, Dorothy Powrie, three brothers, Ed Powrie, Steve Powrie, and Vince Del Colle and one sister, Susan Mattern. He is also survived by many grandchildren, aunts, cousins, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Del Colle and his Aunt, Anne Carano.
Chuck requested no services.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
