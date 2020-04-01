|
|
CHARLES DOUGLAS LYNN
LAKELAND - Charles Douglas Lynn (75) of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully at his home on March 30, 2020.
Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Gail Neely Lynn of Lakeland, FL; his son Marlon Lynn (Katrina) and grandchildren Chloe, Amelia, and Mitchell Lynn of Lakeland, FL; his brothers Mike Lynn (Tracie), David Lynn (Cheryl), and Terry Lynn all of Jonesboro, AR, and Tom Lynn (Patricia) of Black Springs, AR; his sisters Pat Nixon (Harvey) of Athens, AL, Gail Ransone of Bay, AR, Nancy Curtis (Dan) of North Little Rock, AR, and Beth Sullivan of Jonesboro, AR; sisters-in-law Dana Watkins of Jonesboro, AR and Noma Merrell (Larry) of Cherokee Village, AR and many nieces and nephews in AR, FL, CT, VA, and TX.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Wilford and Chloe Lynn of Jonesboro, AR; older brother, Jim Lynn of Winter Haven, FL; Mother and Father in law Neal Neely and Ara Neely Kirksey (Wilburn) of Jonesboro, AR; and brothers-in law Gale Ransone and Gary Watkins of Jonesboro, AR.
Charles was born on August 7, 1944 in Harrisburg, AR. He graduated in 1962 from Valley View High School in Jonesboro, AR. Charles joined the Air Force in 1963 and subsequently attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, AR. He married Brenda Neely of Jonesboro, AR on February 28, 1964 and they lived in Jonesboro, Arkansas until 1980, then moving to Haines City, FL.
Charles was a lifelong Christian attending the Christian Valley Christian Church, Jonesboro, AR and the South Florida Ave Church of Christ, Lakeland (FL). He also served as deacon and elder. Charles retired after 50 years of owning and managing various car dealerships in Jonesboro, AR as well as MO and FL. He received many high honors in his profession. Charles was dedicated to his professional career as he thoroughly enjoyed helping others. He loved his family and friends. His greatest joy was working on cars and working with his son, Marlon during his racing career. Graveside services for the family will be held Thursday at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. FL. Minister Hiram Kemp of South Florida Ave Church of Christ, Lakeland, FL will be officiating. Services will be under the direction of Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, FL.
A celebration of Charles' life will take place at a later time. Please email
[email protected] for notifications of event.
Friends and family wishing to share memories or condolences may reach the family at: P.O. Box 206, Lakeland, FL 33802. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020