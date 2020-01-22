|
|
CHARLES DOYL
LIVERS, 96
LAKELAND - Charles Doyl Livers, 96, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 14, 1923, Charles was the son of the late Clarence D. Livers and Anna M. Hale Livers.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Reynolds Livers in 1999, a daughter Donna Livers Rein in 2007 and a granddaughter Nicole Vanessa Rein Melhorn in 2009. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Mildred Livers, Inez Sharp, and Joyce Weaver.
Charles graduated from Louisville Male High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII where he was a radar technician on B-29 bombers. He retired from Louisville Gas and Electric Company after 42 years of service as a load dispatcher.
Surviving him is a daughter Carol Livers Fears; four grandchildren: Andy Fears (Shannon), Susan Estes (Shane), Chris Fears (Christine), and Brenna Payne (Jimmy) and five great-grandchildren.
Care by David-Russell Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020