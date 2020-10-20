CHARLES E.ETHERTON, 80AUBURNDALE - Charles E. Etherton, age 80, passed away on October 17, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice. He was born on March 12, 1940, in Bledsoe County, Tennessee to the late Marvin and Mamie Etherton. Charles was of the Baptist faith. He attended schools in Bledsoe County, Tennessee. He was in the U.S. Army during 1958-1959, and received an Honorable Discharge, married, and moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1961. Charles was a member of the Winter Haven Masonic Lodge #186 for over 50 years. He was the Worshipful Master of the Lodge in 1976. He was employed for most of his adult life as a long-distance truck driver, and he was very proud of the fact that he had driven over two million safe, accident-free miles during his career. He retired in 2005 from R & L Carriers out of Lakeland, FL.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Frank Etherton and Marvin Etherton Jr., sisters: Lona Etherton, Flossie Winnie, Sarah Lou Pelfrey, Jewell Rothwell, and Verna Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Etherton, son: Mickey Etherton (Merrybeth), grandson: Jake Etherton, granddaughter: Jenna Etherton, brothers: Archie Etherton Sr. (Ligia), Ronnie Etherton (Gail), both of Pikeville, Tennessee, sister: Eva Jean Hamilton, Spring City, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.A Masonic graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at Auburndale Memorial Park. The family asks that donations be made in Charles' name to Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.