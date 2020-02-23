|
CHARLES E. LARSON
LAKE WALES - Charles E. Larson passed away on January 26, 2020 in Lake Wales, Florida. He was born May 16, 1931 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to parents Harold and Esther (Almroth) Larson.
Chuck met his life partner, Lynette Jones, when both were students at Penn State. Chuck and Lyn married on December 26, 1955 and had 64 wonderful years together.
His formal education began with eight years in a one room school, Mountain School #6, in Sinking Valley, Altoona, PA. He enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren about his experiences and antics there. He went on to graduate from Altoona High School in 1949. Then followed Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated with a B.S. in Ceramic Science in 1955. He received an Associate Degree in Business from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio in 1963. In 1970 he received a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York.
Chuck was a life long learner, quick witted and always enjoyed a good joke.
His many interests included fishing, hunting, golf, football, reading and traveling. Chuck had visited all seven continents, all fifty states and Canadian Provinces with the exception of the Northwest Territories. Chuck and Lyn enjoyed many years traveling in their RV.
Upon graduation from Penn State, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming and a N.A.T.O. base in Kaufbeuren, Germany.
His work career started with GTE in Emporium and Brookville, PA. He then joined A.B. Chance in Parkersburg, West Virginia, followed by Corning Glass Works in Corning, New York. He owned a Ziebart Rustproofing Franchise in Reading, PA and retired from the former Foote Mineral Company in Exton, PA.
Chuck was a past member and President of the Mt. Penn Rotary Club in Mt. Penn, PA. He was also a member and past President of Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity at Penn State where he made many life long friends.
When they weren't traveling, Chuck and Lyn spent their retirement years enjoying life and friends in Saddlebag Lake Resort, Lake Wales, Florida.
Chuck's loving wife, Lyn, survives him. He is also survived by his devoted children, Diane L. Brown (Andrew) Elkton, Maryland and Stephen P. Larson (Damie) Reading, PA. His grandchildren Vaughn Powell, Chelsea Powell (John Mason) and Stephanie Larson and step-grandchildren Jonathan Pontician and Jennie Gallagher (Michael). Great grandchildren, Grace Larson Bachman, Christopher, Elizabeth and Alexander Gallagher. He is also survived by a special niece, Donna Larson Sherpa and sister-in-law, Barbara J. Taglang.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Larson and brother-in-law Myron Jones.
Services and internment will take place at a later date in Reading, PA. Chuck was of the Lutheran faith and a member of Reformation Lutheran Church, Reading, PA.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020