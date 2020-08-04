CHARLES E.MILLSWINTER HAVEN - Charles E. Mills passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 25, 2020, at the age of 92.He was born October 30, 1927, in Arlington, GA. After graduating from Seminole High School in Sanford, FL, he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1945 and served proud-ly in World War II and the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he worked for Peninsular Telephone/ GTE for 36 years. Over the years, he served as a BSA Leader, church deacon and trustee, past president of Zeph-yrhills Rotary Club and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Charles enjoyed gardening, traveling, base-ball, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren who lovingly called him Bop.Charles is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Ruth (Best) Mills, son Gregory Mills (Lisa) of Winter Haven, FL, daughter Jone Mills Taylor (Elizabeth) of Stevensville, MD, grandchildren Meredith Mills, Molly Hunter (Kyle) and Samuel Radley-Taylor, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved their Uncle Charles. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Mills Rizer Johanns and sister Esther Mills Cassidy.In honor of his military service, Charles participated in Central FL Honor Flight to Washington DC, June 2018. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Honor Flight of Central Florida, Box 321, 1170 Tree Swallow Dr. Winter Springs, FL 32708.Graveside services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, Florida on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00AM.