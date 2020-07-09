CHARLES EDWARD NEWMAN, 76
MULBERRY - On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Charles Edward Newman, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 76.
Chuck (Ed to his childhood friends) was born in Nichols, FL on September 30, 1943 to Daniel and Lois (Freeman) Newman. Upon graduating from Mulberry High School as class valedictorian in 1961, Chuck was an accomplished athlete who decided to forgo continuing playing baseball at the University of Florida to instead honorably serve his country in the United States Army and then later the United States Air Force. Totaling 25 years of decorated service, upon his retirement, he continued in similar capacity as a civilian defense contractor in the Montgomery, Alabama area. Known for his intellect, Chuck was also compassionate and thoughtful towards others and had an overwhelming love for his family. You could always count on a thoughtful card from 'Grandpa (Bama)' commemorating a special event or just to let you know that he was thinking about you. He was a good friend and neighbor and sought opportunities to help others in which he was close. He valued his small group of neighborhood friends and often spoke fondly of them to his family. He also enjoyed fishing, sports and grew up an avid fan of stock cars. Although he lived in Alabama for his final 43 years, he always considered Florida to be 'home' and he remained an ardent Gator fan.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father Dan, mother Lois and his brother Donny. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Ken and Deena Newman (Milton, GA), grandson Shawn (Winter Springs, FL), granddaughter Lexie (Milton, GA), great granddaughter Bradlee Ava (Winter Springs, FL) and several cousins throughout the Central Florida area.
He will be laid to rest next to his mother on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Willow Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, Florida at 3 o'clock p.m. Prior to that, there will be a one hour viewing at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home 650 East Main Street, Bartow, Florida at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that consider donating to The Fisher House Foundation ( www.fisherhouse.org
) which provides lodging for family members while their serviceperson receives hospital care.