CHARLES ERNESTBENTLEY, 75BARTOW - Charles Ernest Bentley, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Bartow. Born July 8, 1945 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Richard A. Bentley and Pura (Quinones) Bentley, who currently resides in Bartow.Chuck was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Bentley was an Attorney for the Holland and Knight Law Firm in Lakeland. He later opened his own practice, and he closed out his career with Boswell & Dunlap in Bartow. He served as an Elder for the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow. Chuck was a Past President of the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and of the Bartow Rotary Club. He also volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University.Along with his mother, Chuck is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 39 years, Kim Bentley of Bartow, his children: Katherine Bentley (William Gor-don) of Houston, TX, David Bentley (Stacie Knight) of Warner Robbins, GA, and Kimberly Julia (Marc-Antoni) of Jacksonville. He also leaves behind his siblings: Richard Bentley (Tama) of San Antonio, TX, Lynne Bentley of Bartow and two grandchildren: Louise Julia and Wyatt Bentley.Due to the COVID-19 virus, the service will be held privately Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. A link to view the service online can be found and condolences may be made to the family at