1/1
CHARLES ERNEST BENTLEY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES ERNEST
BENTLEY, 75

BARTOW - Charles Ernest Bentley, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Bartow. Born July 8, 1945 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Richard A. Bentley and Pura (Quinones) Bentley, who currently resides in Bartow.
Chuck was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Bentley was an Attorney for the Holland and Knight Law Firm in Lakeland. He later opened his own practice, and he closed out his career with Boswell & Dunlap in Bartow. He served as an Elder for the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow. Chuck was a Past President of the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and of the Bartow Rotary Club. He also volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University.
Along with his mother, Chuck is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 39 years, Kim Bentley of Bartow, his children: Katherine Bentley (William Gor-don) of Houston, TX, David Bentley (Stacie Knight) of Warner Robbins, GA, and Kimberly Julia (Marc-Antoni) of Jacksonville. He also leaves behind his siblings: Richard Bentley (Tama) of San Antonio, TX, Lynne Bentley of Bartow and two grandchildren: Louise Julia and Wyatt Bentley.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the service will be held privately Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. A link to view the service online can be found and condolences may be made to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
10:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved