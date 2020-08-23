CHARLES EUGENE BLACK
LAKELAND - Charles Eugene Black passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born October 17, 1933 in Clearwater, Florida to John and Corinne Black.
Chuck graduated from Clearwater High School in 1952 and served during the Korean War 1954 to 1956 in the United States Army.
He received his BS, in Physical Education in 1960 from Florida Southern College and in 1961 MS, in Physical Education, Health and Recreation from the University of Alabama. Chuck was part of the SIGMA CHI - EPSILON SIGMA CHAPTER, '61 Florida Southern College, Gator Boosters, and Lakeland/Mulberry Moose Lodge #2295.
He taught at Crystal Lake Elementary, Southwest Junior High and Kathleen High School.
Chuck was a competitive swim coach at Kathleen High School, Lakeland Yacht & Country Club, Imperial Bath & Racquet Club, Oakview Swim & Tennis Club, Lakeland Family YMCA, COLA at Kelly Recreation Center.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Jane 'Sissy' Long Black, daughter, Penelope Frances Black Waring (Mike), sister, Shirley Jean Brosie (Jim Howell), nephew, Kenneth Brosie (Dawn), grandson, Patrick Whalen (Bre), great grandson, Jon-Patrick Zigrand and dear friend, Michele Nolte.
Preceded in death by wife, Joyce Lorraine Smith Black, granddaughter, Christina Lorraine Whalen Zigrand (Jason), brother, John Gordon Black, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-5 pm, South Lakeland Mulberry Moose Lodge 2295, 6125 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Chuck's memory to SIGMA CHI - EPSILON SIGMA CHAPTER Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801 or Moose Lodge #2295, South Lakeland/Mulberry, 6125 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com