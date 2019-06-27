|
|
CHARLES EUGENE
COPELAND, 84
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Charles Eugene Copeland, age 84, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home with family.
Mr. Copeland was born May 8, 1935, in Lawrenceburg, TN. to James Noah and Cordia (Bailey) Copeland. He was an Auburndale resident for over 70 years and a member of Orange Street Church of Christ in Auburndale. Charles retired as a Boilermaker in the Phosphate Mining Industry. He enjoyed fishing, puzzles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruby Tyler.
Charles is survived by his loving family: wife of 67 yrs: Frances Copeland, son, Jeff (Jackie) Copeland, 2 daughters: Debbie Hanson, all of Auburndale, Amy (Matt) Glenn of Polk City, brother Donnie Ray Copeland, 4 granddaughters: Denay (Rahshon) Clark, Dana Copeland, all of Auburndale, Jenna (Kenneth) Kirby of Hillard, OH, Jessie (Justin) Martin of Salem, MO, 4 gt. grandchildren: Kymari, Kailaya, Madelyn Grace & Tripp.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. today Thursday, June 27th at Orange Street Church of Christ, 310 Orange St., Auburndale with a gathering beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019