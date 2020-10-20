1/1
CHARLES FRANKLIN "CHARLIE" TYNER
CHARLES FRANKLIN
'CHARLIE' TYNER, 74

WINTER HAVEN - Charles Franklin 'Charlie' Tyner of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. He was 74.
A native of Jacksonville, FL, born April 16, 1946 to Clarence and Imogene Tyner, Charlie has lived in this area his whole life. He was a retired Truck Driver for Refrigerated Transport, and also worked 28 years for Packaging Corporation of America. He also was a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam War, and he was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Charlie leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Ruby Taylor Tyner; his sons: Charles F. Tyner, Jr. (Tamara), and Christopher R. Tyner; his sister Renee Garrett Smith; his half brother Carl Driggers; and his grandchildren Valan, Zaylee, Joseph (J.T)., Mitchell, Gavin, and Madison.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM at Southside Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1301 7th. Street SW, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
