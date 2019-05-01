|
CHARLES H. 'C.A.' ANTLEY, 69
LAKE WALES - Charles H. 'C.A.' Antley of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.
He was born December 25, 1949 in Lake Wales to the late William Hubert Antley and Doshie Grace McCracken; and has been a lifelong resident of the area. He was a self-employed building contractor and member of the Impact Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Jenita Antley; son, Josh Antley; granddaughter, Jessica Wallace; and brother, Bill Antley. Survivors include his daughters, Donna Oliver of Lake Wales, Sherry Travis of Westville and Jeneen Antley of Lake Wales; son, Jonas Antley (Nicole) of Lake Wales; step-daughter, Cindy Murray of Lake Wales; step-father, Tom Mc-Cracken of Winter Haven; sister, Judy Tullar of Ashville, NC; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Rev. Walter Nelson officiating.
Published in Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019