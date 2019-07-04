|
|
CHARLES H. SCOTT, 87
Col. USA, Ret.
LAKELAND - Charles H. Scott, (Col. USA, Ret.), age 87, of Lakeland, FL and Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Chambers Point Nursing Home. Born June 15, 1932, in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Helen Bohland Scott.
Colonel Scott was a Soldier, Diplomat, and Student. He served honorably during the Cold War from 1954 until 1982, serving in Europe, Middle East, South and Central America, and Asia, specializing in telecommunications supporting crisis management operations. He saw action in Lebanon 1958, Venezuela 1963-1966, and Vietnam 1967 & 1968. He was awarded personal decorations by the Departments of the Army, Defense, and State. Colonel Scott was also decorated by the Venezuelan and Spanish Governments. He was medically discharged from the Army in 1982. He joined the Department of State in 1978 in Washington, DC, where he remained until his retirement in 1994. At the Department, he served with the Office of Communications in various top level positions. His last assignment at the Department was representing the United States at NATO's Civil Communications Planning Committee. A lifelong student, Colonel Scott was a graduate of Clarkson College of Technology, U.S. Army's Command and General Staff College, Escuela de Estado Mayor in Madrid, Spain, and Harvard's Program for Senior Managers in Government. In addition, he attended courses at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL; studying theology, history, music, and advanced Spanish. These last years of learning were devoted to his search for the answers to his questions, 'What is the Lure of Religion?' and 'How did we get Here'? Colonel Scott's conclusion as to the religious questions was twofold, God has placed in us a soul and then it is man's journey to find God and know Him. The study of evolution of life's systems satisfied the second question. Finally, in retirement, he volunteered with Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine, which provided free medical services and drugs to the working poor of Lakeland, FL.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 44 years, Joyce Campbell Scott, whom he married on July 5, 1975; two sons, Hugh Bradford Scott (LCDR. USN, Ret.) of Montgomery Village, MD and Bruce Johnson Scott, (LTC, US Army, Ret.); step-son, Curtis Ray Imes of St. Thomas, PA; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 AM at the Chapel at Menno Haven, 2011 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Chaplain Art Page will officiate. Inurnment with full military honors and a chapel service at the Old Post Chapel will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, Colonel Scott requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine, 1021 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 or to Florida Southern College, Advancement Office, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019