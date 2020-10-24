1/1
CHARLES "ELTON" HAGAN
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES 'ELTON'
HAGAN, 76

LAKELAND - Charles 'Elton' Hagan, age 76, passed away October 20, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Elton was born in Tampa, Florida on March 6, 1944 to Cecil P. and Thelma B. (Mc Donald) Hagan. He lived in the Mulberry area all his life. He was an insurance agent for All State, Church of God faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam).
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gwen Hagan, daughter: Dana Ranoldph (Jonathan), grandchildren: Ashton, Dalton, Jayna, great grandchild: Aiden, brother: Keith Hagan & sister: Clarice Johnson.
There will be a meet & greet Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Willow Oak Cemetery. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Willow Oak Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Willow Oak Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 23, 2020
Good bless my brother!
Jerry Hagan
Family
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Ann and Bert Moore
Friend
October 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss the family is experiencing. I never met Elton, we were FB Friends. I enjoyed our messaging on politics and God. What loss we have here, is gain for Heaven. God bless you Gwen and family.
Michael Davis
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Gwen, I am so very sorry for the loss of your honey. I sure have enjoyed the last few years going to church with y’all, singing with Elton on the Praise Team. I sure will miss him. I love you!
Wanda Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved