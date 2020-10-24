CHARLES 'ELTON'
HAGAN, 76
LAKELAND - Charles 'Elton' Hagan, age 76, passed away October 20, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Elton was born in Tampa, Florida on March 6, 1944 to Cecil P. and Thelma B. (Mc Donald) Hagan. He lived in the Mulberry area all his life. He was an insurance agent for All State, Church of God faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam).
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gwen Hagan, daughter: Dana Ranoldph (Jonathan), grandchildren: Ashton, Dalton, Jayna, great grandchild: Aiden, brother: Keith Hagan & sister: Clarice Johnson.
There will be a meet & greet Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Willow Oak Cemetery. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.