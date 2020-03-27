|
CHARLES
HERBERT FUGATE, Sr., 90
LAKE WALES - Charles Fugate, Sr. of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born October 4, 1929 in Weaubleau, MO to the late David and Mamie Fugate. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Clerk, the National Guard, and the Polk County School Board. Charles was a veteran of Korea, serving in the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion in Lake Wales.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Fugate in 1996; sisters, Ethel Johnson, and Sadie Davis; and brothers Johndrow Fugate, Joseph Fugate, and David Fugate. Survivors include his sons, Charles H. Fugate, Jr. (Linda) of Ozark, MO, and Richard Fugate (Jennifer) of Lake Wales; sisters, Margaret Braden of Weaubleau, MO, and Kathryn Fugate of Springfield, MO; and seven grandchildren, Andrea, Jillian, Elizabeth, Miles, Cole, Jackie, and Juliana; and five great - grandchildren.
Due to CDC recommendations, the funeral service for Charles will be a private family service, with a live webcast for those who wish to watch 1:00p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church (16 North 3rd Street, Lake Wales, Florida 33853). Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020